Gov. Abbott visits South Texas areas battered by Hurricane Hanna

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will meet with local officials Tuesday in Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley to assess damage from Hurricane Hanna, his office announced Monday.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Nim Kidd, the Texas Department of Emergency Management chief.

The governor spoke at the Anchor Ballroom on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi campus Tuesday afternoon. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales joined this news conference and discussed that the hurricane caused no deaths in that area.

He’ll then head to the Texas Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Weslaco at 3:30 p.m. with a news conference at 4 p.m.

In an interview with KVEO in Brownsville, Texas, Gov. Abbott said the state will provide the Rio Grande Valley area with all the resources it will need to respond to both COVID-19 and hurricane damage, including food, beds, socially distant shelter and PPE.

He also said that people still need to limit large gatherings due to COVID-19. The Rio Grande Valley remains a COVID-19 hotpsot.

“It’s so incredibly important, that everyone in the Rio Grande Valley understands that just because this hurricane and flooding has come, it doesn’t mean that COVID has left,” he said.