AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will speak Friday morning about the state’s response to expected record-breaking cold weather headed to Texas this weekend.

The coldest air of the season so far is expected to arrive early Sunday and last through early Wednesday of next week, according to the First Warning Weather team.

Abbott will receive a briefing Friday morning then hold a press conference ahead of the cool-down. The briefing is set to start at 9:30 a.m. and the press conference will happen after. The conference will be live-streamed at the top of this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.

