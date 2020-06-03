Gov. Abbott discussed Texas protests live on KXAN News at 4:30 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On KXAN News at 4:30 p.m., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will address the demonstrations and protests throughout the state following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Protests against police brutality and racism have continued throughout a majority of Texas cities for nearly a week after Floyd’s death on May 25.

In a news conference from Dallas on Tuesday, Gov. Abbott spoke decisively against the incident calling Floyd’s death a “horrific act of police brutality.”

Gov. Abbott declared a state disaster over the weekend sending more officers and Texas State troopers to Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio during demonstrations that turned into vandalism and looting.

Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football. He graduated from the school in 1993. A march and rally on Tuesday, where Floyd’s family spoke, drew an estimated 60,000 people to Houston City Hall.