Gov. Abbott to highlight hurricane preps as Cristobal approaches at 1 p.m.

Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
governor greg abbott coronavirus press conference 4-10-20

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 10, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Editor’s note: Previous version of the story said the press conference starts at noon. It starts at 1 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Abbott is set to hold a news conference Friday on the approaching Tropical Depression Cristobal, which at this point is forecast to make a second landfall, this time in Louisiana.

Abbott will be at the Alternate State Operations Center to discuss the state’s hurricane preparedness as well as COVID-19 considerations in relation to Cristobal.

The news conference is set to begin at 1 p.m.

What was Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in northern Mexico on the coast of the Bay of Campeche Wednesday after forming Monday and drifting slowly Tuesday. Cut off from warm waters, Cristobal is now a tropical depression with sustained winds at 35 mph.

The storm isn’t expected to be over land long, returning to the Gulf of Mexico late Friday. The storm is likely to restrengthen to tropical storm intensity by Saturday.

