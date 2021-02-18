Gov. Abbott to give update on Texas power, water outages response at 3 p.m. Thursday

Gov. Greg Abbott receives a briefing on Texas winter weather response Feb. 17, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state’s response to power outages and other urgent needs as the final round of winter weather moves through. As of 11 a.m., more than half a million people remain without power across Texas.

Abbott will receive a briefing from officials at 2 p.m. and is expected to speak around 3 p.m. in Austin.

Earlier Thursday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, provided an update saying it has stopped mandating controlled outages and that local utility companies can work to bring power back online.

Many companies are also working to fix issues caused by ice storms this week. ERCOT, Gov. Abbott and the Public Utility Commission of Texas have come under fire from lawmakers and citizens for a lack of preparedness.

A KXAN investigation also found ERCOT recently elected a new board, and five of its members do not live in Texas.

