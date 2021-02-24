Gov. Abbott to give statewide address on mass power outages, winter weather response as Texas recovers

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Feb. 18, 2021, following a winter storm which knocked out power and water for millions of Texans. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be addressing the entire state Wednesday evening, after deadly winter storms ravaged the state of Texas last week and left many in the freezing cold without power, heat and drinkable water for days.

The address, which will include discussion on the mass power outages and ongoing recovery efforts, will be televised at 6:02 p.m.

Last week, Abbott called for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s independent power grid. Due to failures among power generators during the extreme winter weather, ERCOT had difficulties managing the grid and keeping the lights on for millions of Texans.

Abbott isn’t the only official calling for an investigation. Austin Mayor Steve Adler and 15 other Texas cities demanded ERCOT’s cooperation in an investigation. And last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also issued Civil Investigative Demands to ERCOT and other power companies like Oncor, CenterPoint Energy, Texas-New Mexico Power and AEP Texas, to look into power outages, emergency plans, pricing and more related to the winter storms.

Five unaffiliated directors of ERCOT were expected to resign Wednesday during an “urgent” board meeting.

KXAN.com will stream the address in this story online and on the KXAN Facebook page.