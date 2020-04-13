Gov. Abbott to announce statewide small business initiative Monday

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 8, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will announce a new small business initiative for Texas from the State Capitol at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Scheduled to join Gov. Abbott for the announcement via Zoom video conference are Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, COO of Goldman Sachs.

Businesses in Texas and around the country have been hit incredibly hard by COVID-19, and the stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions that followed. This press conference comes ahead of the White House’s expected announcement about what the Trump Administration is going to do to slowly reopen the economy.

