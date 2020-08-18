Gov. Abbott to announce new police funding proposal at noon

Gov. Greg Abbott, flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, speaks at a meeting of the Texas Safety Commission in August, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The state’s three highest-ranking elected officials will hold a joint news conference at noon Tuesday in Fort Worth to discuss a police funding proposal.

It comes in the wake of efforts by Austin and many other large cities to strip away money and responsibilities from local police departments, a move many conservatives have criticized.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will lead the news conference alongside Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

Other officials will join them including Tarrant County’s Republican delegation:

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound

State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills

State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth

State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth

State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth

State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake

Gov. Abbott promised legislative action after the Austin City Council approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 that included a $150 million shift in funds away from the Austin Police Department.

Only about $20 million of that was money taken away from the police department. The rest was a coordinated effort to move areas that the police department oversees — like the DNA crime lab — and put that under civilian oversight.

