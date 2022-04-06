WESLACO, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas will start organizing charter buses to transport migrants crossing over the border all the way to the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to oversee the effort to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C., which the agency’s head said would begin as early as Thursday. He shared this plan Wednesday afternoon as part of two new actions that he said would counter the impacts of the Biden administration ending the Title 42 Order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it will lift the Title 42 Order on May 23. The Trump administration re-enacted this public health law in March 2020 as part of its effort to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading across international borders between Mexico, Canada and the United States. For the last two years, the U.S. sent back migrants and asylum-seekers who tried to cross land borders citing the threat to public health.

“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” a statement from the CDC read.

The governor decried the CDC’s decision when it came to light on April 1. In a statement released that day, Abbott said, “Instead of listening to the millions of Americans that his administration has endangered—and instead of enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress—President Biden has chosen to jeopardize the safety and security of those very Americans he swore to protect and defend by ending Title 42 expulsions.”

Abbott said he’s also directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to begin conducting “enhanced safety inspections” of every commercial vehicle that crosses into the state from Mexico. He warned that this will “dramatically slow traffic” in areas near the border. DPS Director Steve McCraw said troopers will identify inspection points and will start implementing this plan Thursday.

When asked whether these inspections are constitutional, Abbott argued they’re legal, but said he anticipates lawsuits to be filed.

Additionally, the Texas Military Department announced it will start conducting what it’s calling “mass migration rehearsals.” Those include placing a boat blockade on the Rio Grande River, razor wire along the river’s edge and equipping state troopers and National Guard members with riot gear.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Weslaco, Abbott and the various state agency leaders involved in these efforts did not disclose what these plans will cost to implement.

A security expert told BorderReport that border agencies will need more resources once migrants are no longer expelled on public health grounds next month. However, immigration advocates celebrated the decision because they argued Title 42 ended up being used to deprive asylum-seekers and economic migrants of due process.