Gov. Abbott, state leaders to give update on severe winter weather

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott and state energy and safety leaders will be giving an update to the public about the arctic blast impacting Texas on Thursday morning.
The press conference will start at 11 a.m. after the governor is briefed by leaders about the state of conditions throughout Texas.
As of 10 a.m., there were nearly 59,000 power outages throughout the state.
Also early this morning, ERCOT is reporting there is enough power supply to meet demand and is projecting the same throuhgout the day.
The news conference will include representatives from just about every emergency agency Texas has to offer, plus others:
- Texas Divison of Emergency Management
- ERCOT
- Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- Texas Commission on Envrionmental Quality
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Military Department
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
To monitor road conditions, go to this TXDOT website. To find a warming center near you, head to this page on TDEM’s website. And to check power outages, you can find contact information for your local transmission companies on the PUC’s website.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated later to reflect the most recent information.