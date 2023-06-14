AUSTIN (KXAN) – Gov. Greg Abbott Monday signed a bill establishing an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council.

According to the governor’s office, the seven-member council would study and monitor artificial intelligence technology developed, employed or procured by Texas state agencies.

“As AI becomes more prevalent as a revolutionary tool in our lives and in our workforce, we must ensure that this technology is developed in a responsible and ethical way in Texas to help boost our state’s growing economy,” Gov. Abbott said.

The Council will assess the need for a state code of ethics for AI in state government, review automated decision systems, evaluate potential benefits and risks as a result of implementing automated decision items, and recommend administrative actions state agencies may take to ensure AI systems are thoughtfully and ethically developed, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the governor’s office.

House bill 2060 was sponsored by State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, and State Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound.