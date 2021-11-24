Gov. Abbott serves Thanksgiving meals to state troopers, guardsmen at Texas’ southern border

DEL RIO, Texas (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott served early Thanksgiving meals to Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guardsmen deployed along Texas’ southern border for Operation Lone Star.

The Governor thanked them for their service, and for spending their holiday away from their families to help with the operation.

Today I'm in Del Rio to serve tamales and thank the men and women of the Texas National Guard.



These soldiers are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe.



Texas is thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/GBDaQnJOYe — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 24, 2021

The Governor then traveled to Edinburg Wednesday afternoon to do the same for troopers and guardsmen in that region.

Operation Lone Star was launched back in March. Since then, the Governor has deployed thousands of troopers and guardsmen to assist with the current migrant crisis.

Earlier this fall, state troopers were able to sure more than a thousand troopers to Del Rio to respond to the caravan of 15,000 migrants under the Del Rio International Bridge within 24 hours.

“Just like any other major event, hurricane is a good example, is we’re able to deploy troopers from all over the state or region to a certain area in a matter of hours,” Juan Maldonado with DPS said this week.

There’s no clear end date for Operation Lone Star, as migrant crossings have continued to rise despite the state’s response.