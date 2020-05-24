Gov. Abbott releases public service announement ‘Be A Good Neighbor. Be a Texan’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott released a public service announcement Friday entitled “Be A Good Neighbor. Be a Texan.”

As Texas continues to reopen, Gov. Abbott wants to encourage all Texans to do their part to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by following best practices like social distancing in public, wearing a face covering, and washing hands regularly.

“Texans always get the job done, especially when we work together. As we safely open up our state, we need to unite as one Texas to contain COVID-19 and to get Texans back to work,” said Abbott.

“If you go out in public, stay six feet apart from others, wear a face covering, and wash your hands regularly. Be a good neighbor. Be a Texan. Together, we’re going to make our way through this.”

