AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has prepared “state emergency response resources” as winter weather and flash flood threats make their way into the state through the end of the week, according to a news release from TDEM.

On Thursday, “heavy snow is possible in the Panhandle region,” which could cause “potentially hazardous conditions for road travel, especially on bridges and overpasses,” according to the National Weather Service. Furthermore, most of the state “faces a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding through Friday.”

A powerful low pressure system approaching from the Four Corners region is expected to lead to a second round of showers and a few thunderstorms locally on Friday. With that said, the storm system has shifted its track a bit farther north in our latest outlooks, decreasing our rainfall projections locally, according to the KXAN First Warning Weather Team.

Rain is most likely in the Austin area between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, though not everyone will see heavy rain.

“As inclement weather works its way across Texas this week, TDEM and our state partners are taking necessary steps to prepare,” Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said in the release. “Texans are urged to take safety precautions ahead of weather impacts to ensure protection of life and property. These steps include making an emergency plan, following instructions from local officials, and monitoring local weather forecasts.”

The following state emergency response resources below are on standy: