Gov. Abbott plans to slowly reopen Texas businesses, but is it a good idea?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott hinted again at the possibility of reopening certain sectors of the state’s economy on Monday, saying he would prioritize industries with “minimal or zero impact on the spread of COVID-19.”

“This is not going to be a rush the gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once. We have to understand that we must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the very same time ensuring that we contain the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Abbott said.

Abbott first mentioned a possible executive order to stimulate the economy last Friday, where he said it was essential for Texans to get back to work.

“We will focus on restoring lives while protecting livelihoods. We can and we must do this, we can do both. Expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work,” the Governors said on Friday.

Judge Sarah Eckhardt signed a new order, extending the previous “Stay Home, Work Safe” order for Travis County through May 8, 2020. The order also adds a requirement to wear face coverings in public spaces.

It is still unclear which industries Governor Greg Abbott would open first. A spokesperson for the Governor’s office declined to comment, directing KXAN to be on the lookout for an executive order to come later this week.