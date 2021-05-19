Gov. Abbott orders state resources on standby 24/7 to handle ‘treacherous’ storms, flooding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center to standby 24/7 to help Texans after significant rain caused flooding Tuesday and more flooding could occur Wednesday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday, meteorologist Kristen Currie explains, as repeated rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to add up to 3-7″ in many areas, with pockets of 8-10+” totals in some communities — as we have already seen southeast of Austin.
“As severe weather continues to threaten communities across the state, Texans need to stay vigilant against significant flash flooding that is expected to accompany these storms,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement. “We are deploying a variety of resources to assist communities in the path of these severe weather events, and I continue to urge Texans to remain cautious and preparing ahead of time for flash flooding. “
Abbott said the following state agencies are responding to the storm:
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two)
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas Military Department
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Department of State Health Services
- Texas Railroad Commission
- Texas Public Utility Commission
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- State Mass Care
Flood and storm victims should report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management through the iSTAT Tool. This helps state officials determine whether our area qualifies for federal disaster assistance.
The governor also activated a number of state severe weather resources ahead of the storm, including swift-water boat teams and helicopters with hoist capabilities.