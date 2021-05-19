Gov. Abbott orders state resources on standby 24/7 to handle ‘treacherous’ storms, flooding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center to standby 24/7 to help Texans after significant rain caused flooding Tuesday and more flooding could occur Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday, meteorologist Kristen Currie explains, as repeated rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to add up to 3-7″ in many areas, with pockets of 8-10+” totals in some communities — as we have already seen southeast of Austin.

“As severe weather continues to threaten communities across the state, Texans need to stay vigilant against significant flash flooding that is expected to accompany these storms,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement. “We are deploying a variety of resources to assist communities in the path of these severe weather events, and I continue to urge Texans to remain cautious and preparing ahead of time for flash flooding. “

Treacherous storms continue to lash our state.



I've ordered the State Operations Center to operate 24/7 to keep you safe & to support your local communities.



Many areas will see significant flooding.



Heed local warnings to stay safe.



Thanks, Texans!https://t.co/o9jLqeZEvR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 19, 2021

Abbott said the following state agencies are responding to the storm:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two)

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Military Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Department of State Health Services

Texas Railroad Commission

Texas Public Utility Commission

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

State Mass Care

Flood and storm victims should report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management through the iSTAT Tool. This helps state officials determine whether our area qualifies for federal disaster assistance.

The governor also activated a number of state severe weather resources ahead of the storm, including swift-water boat teams and helicopters with hoist capabilities.