Gov. Abbott orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of service members killed in Kabul airport attack

LA JOLLA, CA – AUGUST 27: A flag flies at half staff at the Mt. Soledad National War Memorial on August 27, 2021 in La Jolla, California. 170 People were killed, including 13 U.S. Servicemen during an ISIS led terrorist attack outside of the Kabul Airport. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering that Texas flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members killed during an attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday, amid growing tensions following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Of the 170 people killed during the attack, 13 were U.S. service members.

Abbott said flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 30.

I ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members killed in yesterday’s horrific attack in Kabul.



U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, a Laredo native, was one of the 13 service members killed.



He was 20 years old.



One of the service members killed in the attack was a Marine from South Texas, according to Border Report. David Lee Espinoza, 20, was identified by officials.