Gov. Abbott orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of service members killed in Kabul airport attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering that Texas flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members killed during an attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday, amid growing tensions following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Of the 170 people killed during the attack, 13 were U.S. service members.

Abbott said flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 30.

One of the service members killed in the attack was a Marine from South Texas, according to Border Report. David Lee Espinoza, 20, was identified by officials.

