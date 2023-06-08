AUSTIN (KXAN) – Gov. Greg Abbott named Kathleen Jackson interim chair of the Public Utility Commission on Wednesday.

Jackson has served as a PUC commissioner since August 2022. She replaces former PUC chair Peter Lake who resigned June 2.

Gov. Abbott, in his statement announcing Jackson’s appointment, said, “Kathleen and her fellow PUC commissioners are doing a terrific job implementing the 14 bipartisan reforms that were passed and signed into law in 2021 and working with the legislature in the regular session this year on the PCM design.”

Abbott said Jackson would serve as chair until a permanent chair is announced.

The “Performance Credit Mechanism” is the PUC’s proposed redesign of the state’s electric market. PUC commissioners recommend it in January saying it would improve grid reliability, but critics said could pass more costs onto the consumer.

“I’m honored and humbled by Governor Abbott’s trust and confidence in me to lead the Public Utility Commission at this very important time for the agency and for Texas,” said Jackson in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow Commissioners to ensure Texas consumers have reliable and affordable power in our fast-growing state.”