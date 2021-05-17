Gov. Abbott mobilizes statewide resources ahead of forecasted severe weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With stormy weather and heavy periods of rain forecasted throughout the week in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott activated severe weather resources in the case of flash flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

At the direction of Abbott, the Texas Department of Emergency Management will make the following available:

Swift-water boat teams and high profile vehicles from the Texas A&M engineering extension service

Ground transportation platoons from the Texas Military Department

Game warden boat teams and a helicopter with hoist capabilities from Texas Parks and Wildfire Department

Helicopters with hoist capabilities from the Texas Department of Public Safety

TDEM also put on notice urban search and rescue crews, saw crews and crews to monitor power outages with local utility providers to help throughout the week if needed.

Flash floods and other urban flooding can cause travel to be dangerous, and if you come to a road with water rushing across it, remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

In the Austin area, ATXFloods.com reports the status on all the low water crossings in the area and has cameras available on some of them as a resource for folks to use before going out during storms.

Be sure you know the flood risks in your area, and make sure you have an emergency kit available.