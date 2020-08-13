Gov. Abbott to meet with health officials in Lubbock and El Paso for COVID-19 briefings on Thursday

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott will meet with local officials in Lubbock and El Paso on Thursday to discuss regional responses to COVID-19.

According to Abbott’s office, he will be joined by Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

He will hold a press conference in Lubbock scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Central Time, and in El Paso scheduled for 3 p.m. Central Time.

Abbott participated in similar briefings and press conferences in Beaumont and in Victoria on Tuesday.

Check back here for live streams of the press conferences.