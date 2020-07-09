Gov. Abbott looks to add hospital bed supply, suspends elective surgeries in more Texas counties

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) told KTAB News that an announcement concerning nursing home visits is forthcoming. (Nexstar Media Group)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott halted elective surgeries in more Texas counties on Thursday to ensure additional supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Abbott’s proclamation suspended elective surgeries within 11 of the state’s 22 Trauma Service Areas. Elective surgeries were previously suspended in several of the most-populous counties in Texas — Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, Nueces, Travis and Webb.

According to the proclamation, Gov. Abbott directs “all hospitals in these counties to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.”

Counties in Texas where elective surgeries have been suspended. Dark red areas were previously suspended. (Christopher Adams/KXAN)

The following counties are included in Gov. Abbott’s Thursday Proclamation:

All counties within TSA J — Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward and Winkler counties

All counties within TSA K — Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reagan, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton and Tom Green counties

All counties within TSA M — Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties;

All counties within TSA O that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba and Williamson counties;

All counties within TSA P that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala counties;

All counties within TSA Q that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties;

All counties within TSA R — Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties;

All counties within TSA S — Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties;

All counties within TSA T that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Jim Hogg and Zapata counties;

All counties within TSA U that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio and San Patricio counties; and