Gov. Abbott lifts air travel restrictions from areas where COVID-19 flourished

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has terminated air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, he announced Thursday.

The new order immediately removes restrictions in a previous executive order that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas:

California

Connecticut

New York

New Jersey

Washington

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago

Detroit

Miami

The previous order on air travel restrictions had been in place since April 27 and said travelers from those areas had to self-quarantine for two weeks after they arrived in Austin.

The entire executive order is on the Open Texas website.