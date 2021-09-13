Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 17 counties ahead of Nicholas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday afternoon issued a disaster declaration for 17 counties ahead of what’s now Hurricane Nicholas.

The governor’s office says the storm is expected to bring significant rainfall and flooding to the Gulf Coast as it moves slowly across the state.

The counties included in the declaration are as followed: Aransas, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio and Victoria.

More counties could be added, according to the governor’s office.

Abbott held a briefing at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin Monday to explain how the state is preparing for the storm.

“The State of Texas is working closely with officials on the ground to provide the resources and support needed to keep our communities safe, but it is up to all Texans in the path of this storm to take precautions, heed the guidance of officials and remain vigilant as this severe weather moves through Texas,” Abbott said.

The Texas State Operations Center on Sunday was asked to increase its readiness to Level II, which means Escalated Response. Resources such as game warden boat teams with Texas Parks and Wildlife and ground transportation platoons with Texas Military Department were readied on Saturday as well.

