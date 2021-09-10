Gov. Abbott honors first responders Friday at Star of Texas Awards

Gov. Greg Abbott presented the 2021 Star of Texas Awards on Sept. 10 in Austin. (Courtesy Office of the Governor)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott honored dozens of first responders Friday during the Star of Texas Awards in Austin.

The awards were created in 2003 after House Bill 1937 was signed into law. It aims to “honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders,” a press release from Abbott’s office said.

The same bill also designated Sept. 11 of every year as Texas First Responders Day.

Abbott presented the award to 46 first responders at the ceremony on Friday.

“I cannot express the gratitude we have for all you do to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said. “You have a governor who will always have your back because Texas will always support our law enforcement officers and first responders and their families. You represent the very best of Texas, and we are grateful for the risks you take every single day to keep us safe.”

Abbott gave his remarks at the Shoreline Church in Austin.

The first responders who were honored include: