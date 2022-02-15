Gov. Abbott holds discussion on fentanyl crisis

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday in Fort Worth, Gov. Greg Abbott met with people who’ve lost family members to fentanyl overdoses as well as law enforcement working to stop the drug from entering Texas.

During the meeting, Abbott said cracking down on illegal fentanyl coming into the state justifies keeping thousands of National Guardsmen at the border and an increased state spending on border wall construction.

“Those efforts are needed to prevent deadly fentanyl from coming into our state,” he said.

Some of the governor’s opponents in the upcoming elections have criticized the border deployment, claiming Abbott sent troops without a clear mission.

The governor’s office said in 2021, there were more than 1,334 fentanyl-related deaths in Texas. As a result of Operation Lone Star, which launched in March 2021, the state said more than 232 million deadly doses of fentanyl have been seized coming across the border.

The governor’s office said Abbott also signed legislation last year that ups criminal penalties for making and distributing fentanyl in the state.