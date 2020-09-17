Gov. Abbott, group of state officials to hold COVID-19 press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with other state officials, will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday to address the state’s ongoing COVID-19 repsonse.
The governor will be joined by:
- Lt. Governor Dan Patrick
- Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen
- DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstadt, MD
- Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd
- Health and Human Services Commission Executive Commissioner Cecile Young
- UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD
We will livestream the press conference on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.