LIVE: Gov. Abbott gives border security update from Del Rio as immigrants try to cross into U.S.

DEL RIO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update regarding border security Tuesday in Del Rio.

He’ll speak from the international bridge along with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris and Brandon Judd, the National Border Patrol Council President.

Abbott asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration for the entire state in response to the influx of migrants in Del Rio where mainly Haitian immigrants have arrived, according to KXAN news partners Border Report.

In a letter, Abbott said the federal government hasn’t enforced immigration law and didn’t stop people from illegally crossing into the country on a dam located on federal property.

“Border security is a federal responsibility; however, in response to the current situation, I have taken the appropriate action under state law by directing the execution of the state’s emergency management plan and by declaring a state of disaster on May 31, 2021, for multiple Texas counties across the state’s southern border,” the letter reads.

“This surge poses life-threatening risks to residents of Val Verde County and is quickly overrunning law enforcement and health care and humanitarian resources which were never intended to be used in this capacity.”

We will stream Abbott’s remarks in this story and on Facebook.