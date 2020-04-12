Gov. Abbott extends Texas state disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is joined by state and city officials as he gives an update on the coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. Abortion clinics in Texas filed an emergency motion Saturday, April 11, 2020, asking the Supreme Court to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication during the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott issued an executive order last month that bars non-essential medical procedures so that medical resources can go to treating coronavirus patients. Texas’ attorney general has said that providing abortions other than for an immediate medical emergency would violate the order. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration for all counties in Texas.

The declaration, originally issued on March 13 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, makes emergency resources more readily available for Texans during the pandemic.

With the declaration set to expire after a month, the governor announced Sunday that he has renewed it.

“By extending my disaster declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” said Gov. Abbott.

“I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”