Gov. Abbott extends statewide disaster declaration for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott extended the Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19 on Monday. Gov. Abbott originally issued the declaration on March 13 when there were less than 50 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Monday, Texas has officially reported 640,370 cases of COVID-19. Over the past seven days, the state has seen an average of 3,671 new cases each day, which is the lowest average level since June 22.

The declaration provides the state with a variety of resources to help Texans fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”