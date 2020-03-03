Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for drought conditions, Austin-area counties mostly unaffected

by: Hayden Baggett

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster due to drought conditions in 24 Texas counties Tuesday while also removing several Central Texas counties from the list.

On Jan. 31, Gov. Abbott certified that exceptional drought conditions were present in four Austin-area counties — Blanco, Burnet, Llano and Williamson. On Tuesday, those four counties were removed from the list, but Caldwell County was added to the list of affected areas by exceptional drought conditions.

According to the Office of the Governor, drought conditions apply in these 24 Texas counties: Atascosa, Bee, Burleson, Caldwell, Colorado, DeWitt, Dimmit, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Karnes, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Maverick, Starr, Uvalde, Webb, Wharton, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala counties.

“Significantly low rainfall and prolonged dry conditions continue to increase the threat of wildfire across these portions of the state,” Gov. Abbott said in the declaration. “These drought conditions pose an imminent threat to public health, property, and the economy.”

With the exception of Caldwell County, the declaration says drought conditions in the Hill Country do not pose a disaster threat to the state — despite meeting that threshold in January.

