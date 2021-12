FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaking to the press following his tour of the Southern border wall on June 30, 2021. Abbott announced that Texas had begun building its state border barrier days before. Credit: Sal Castro, ValleyCentral

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold an event to debut construction of a border wall in Rio Grande City.

Abbott will be joined by several state officials, including General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw.

