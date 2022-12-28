AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas governor called for the state to investigate Atmos Energy for the natural gas problems that left many in the Austin area without heat on some of the most frigid days during the recent cold snap.

Gov. Greg Abbott shared he sent two letters Wednesday to Attorney General Ken Paxton and Christi Craddick, the chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas. He asked each of their offices to look into what he called “failures by Atmos to provide adequate residential and commercial gas service.”

In the letter to the attorney general, Abbott wrote, “Prior to and during the recent winter weather system, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in any way possible. At no time did Atmos Energy request assistance. Even during coordination calls of the Texas Energy Reliability Council, Atmos Energy did not properly communicate the extent of its failure or request the Council’s help.”

“Substantial evidence supports the conclusion that Atmos Energy either was unprepared for the winter weather system, failed to perform for its customers as promised, or both,” he continued.

In writing to the chairman, Abbott said the Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, should work to make sure no other issues arise from Atmos’ service in the coming months.

“Because we are just beginning the winter season, and because customers of Atmos deserve to have reliable natural gas service during this winter,” the governor, “there is an urgency to have the RRC investigation concluded in a matter of weeks.”

KXAN reached out Wednesday afternoon for comment about the governor’s calls to investigate the natural gas outages. This story will be updated once a response is shared.

In the days before Christmas, many customers in north and central Texas complained of low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes. Because of this, the cities of Leander and Grand Prairie opened warming centers for those experiencing natural gas disruptions.

At the end of last week, Atmos shared it asked customers to conserve due to extreme temperatures and high natural gas usage, but it did not specifically address the outage reports. An Atmos spokesperson also said the company experienced high call volumes and warned there may be a significant wait time for customers wishing to speak with an agent.