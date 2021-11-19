Gov. Abbott approves $4 million to create new election audit division

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday authorized moving $4 million in state money to create a new election audit division.

The division will be in charge of carrying out comprehensive forensic audits for the state. The Texas Secretary of State is currently conducting what Abbott’s office calls “the largest forensic audit” in the U.S.

The audit was announced in late September and will look at 2020 General Election results from four Texas counties.

Abbott’s office says he requested the money for the new division from the legislature Thursday.

The Legislative Budget Board proposed transferring $4 million out from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s 2023 funds, state documents show.

Abbott signed off on it, saying, “it is paramount to our democracy that the citizens of Texas have faith and confidence in the election process.”