Gov. Abbott announces over $308 million in public safety funding

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his Public Safety Office will provide more than $308 million to fund a variety of public safety programs and services. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday his Public Safety Office will provide more than $308 million to fund a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas, according to a press release.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our communities, and the State of Texas continues to bolster programs and services that help keep Texans safe,” Abbott said.

The grant funding, made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars, will fund public safety initiatives including victim services, anti-human trafficking efforts and law enforcement support.

According to the press release, this includes, but is not limited to, funding for the follow:

Bullet resistant vests

County innovations to address commercial sexual exploitation

Crime Stoppers assistance

District attorney forensic evidence testing

Homeland security

Human trafficking

Internet crimes against children task forces

Incident-based reporting conversion

Justice assistance

Juvenile justice and truancy prevention

Local border security

Non-profit security enhancement

Paul Coverdell forensic sciences improvement

Project Safe neighborhoods

Residential substance abuse treatment

SAFE Ready facilities

Serving victims of crime and addressing violence against women

Sexual assault evidence testing

Specialty courts

“This $308 million in grant funding for public safety initiative gives even more support to organizations and agencies that work tirelessly to protect our communities, advocate for victims of crime, secure justice, and more,” Abbott said.