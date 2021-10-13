Gov. Abbott announces over $308 million in public safety funding

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday his Public Safety Office will provide more than $308 million to fund a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas, according to a press release.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our communities, and the State of Texas continues to bolster programs and services that help keep Texans safe,” Abbott said.
The grant funding, made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars, will fund public safety initiatives including victim services, anti-human trafficking efforts and law enforcement support.
According to the press release, this includes, but is not limited to, funding for the follow:
- Bullet resistant vests
- County innovations to address commercial sexual exploitation
- Crime Stoppers assistance
- District attorney forensic evidence testing
- Homeland security
- Human trafficking
- Internet crimes against children task forces
- Incident-based reporting conversion
- Justice assistance
- Juvenile justice and truancy prevention
- Local border security
- Non-profit security enhancement
- Paul Coverdell forensic sciences improvement
- Project Safe neighborhoods
- Residential substance abuse treatment
- SAFE Ready facilities
- Serving victims of crime and addressing violence against women
- Sexual assault evidence testing
- Specialty courts
“This $308 million in grant funding for public safety initiative gives even more support to organizations and agencies that work tirelessly to protect our communities, advocate for victims of crime, secure justice, and more,” Abbott said.