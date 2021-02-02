Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for February

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office on Tuesday announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for this additional extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of February,” said Abbott in a press release. “We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.”

Recipients will also continue to get a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue every month through June 2021, Abbott’s office said. This 15% increase and the emergency allotment should show up in recipients’ accounts by Feb. 28.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.