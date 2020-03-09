Gov. Abbott, A.G. issue warning against price-gouging of medical supplies in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning this week to anyone caught price-gouging medical supplies during the potential threat of coronavirus in the state.

“Price-gouging is un-Texan and will not be tolerated in our state,” read the joint statement. “The state of Texas will work to ensure that anyone who engages in this act is held to account. It is essential that the public has access to health and wellness supplies that can help mitigate any potential spread. We will work to combat any attempt to exploit public health and safety for monetary gain.”

The release reports Gov. Abbott could potentially declare Chapter 418 of the Texas Government code — which gives the Attorney General Paxton broader powers to prosecute cases — if there are extensive reports of price-gouging.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are eight cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Texas as of Sunday evening. The number doesn’t include repatriation cases in Texas under quarantine at San Antonio’s Lackland Air Force base.

Texans who suspect a case of price-gouging in connection to the potential coronavirus threat should file a consumer complaint.