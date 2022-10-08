SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Goodblend estimates that 5 million Texans qualify for medical cannabis use if they have one of the 150 qualifying conditions, but very few know.

Chris Morton, the director of sales and patient advocacy for Goodblend says if you were to ask 10 Texans if they knew they could have access to medical marijuana, 9 of them would say they did not know. Because of this, the Goodblend “Ride For your Rights” Cannabus is currently touring to help educate these estimated 5 million Texans on the use of medical cannabis.

Morton explained how the Texas Legislature has expanded the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) for medical cannabis since it began. “We have come a long way since 2015,” Morton said. On September 1, 2021, PTSD and cancer were added to the qualifying conditions under House Bill 1535. This opened the door for medical cannabis use for terminal cancer to all cancer forms.

Although the Texas Legislature has continued to grow the TCUP program, few Texans know how to access the benefits that medical marijuana can provide. On this tour, Goodblend explains how Texans can easily access medical cannabis if they qualify.

“What you would have to do as a patient is you would need to be diagnosed,” Morton told Concho Valley Homepage staff. “There is a large list of over 100 conditions here in the state of Texas that are approved that a patient can be diagnosed for.”

After receiving a prescription from one of Texas’ 557 board-certified physicians, patients can call customer service at Goodblend to schedule a prescription pick-up or delivery Morton said.

Goodblend takes pride in its Texas-based team that controls everything from “Seed to Sale”.

“We grow it basically from seed to sale,” said Morton. “We extract it, we process it, we put it into medicine whether is a lozenge, a gummy, a tincture, a liquid or a beverage.”

Texans can talk with Goodblend representatives in person during their tour across Texas.