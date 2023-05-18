FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Freestone County residents helped the Sheriff’s Office and rescue crews save a person trapped in a burning vehicle.

Sheriff Jeremy Shipley says that a Freestone County deputy, along with Fairfield Fire and Fairfield EMS, responded at approximately 4:56 p.m. May 11 to the scene of a single-vehicle accident with entrapment on S. Highway 75, just south of Fairfield. The vehicle was found with a lot of smoke coming out of it, and a fire was starting in the engine area.

The driver of the vehicle was found pinned in the vehicle in the floorboard of the car – between the front dash and the driver seat. The deputy was the first person on the scene and immediately started attempting to get the driver out of the vehicle – as well as attempting to hold back the flames from coming into the vehicle with a fire extinguisher.

Sheriff Shipley also said there were a couple of good samaritans on the scene to assist. Fairfield EMS soon arrived, and paramedics started assisting the deputy in attempting to remove the trapped driver from the vehicle. The smoke conditions were getting worse, and the fire started to grow.

The driver was successfully removed as attempts were continuously made by these good samaritans, who Shipley said placed themselves “at great risk which undoubtedly saved the person’s life.”

Shipley said everyone went above and beyond to save the life of another, and that everyone deserves to be recognized for their heroic efforts. The good samaritans who assisted were Jacob Carroll, Lettie Hightower and Hailey Oliver, according to the sheriff.