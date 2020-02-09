Good Samaritan helps Texan survive crash into bayou

(KPRC) — A Texas driver was rescued by a Good Samaritan after crashing down an embankment and into a bayou Thursday night near Houston, according to KPRC.

Fort Bend County deputies responded to the crash and helped get both men out of the water and to safety.

“He’s very lucky, very lucky to walk away. I don’t know the speed that he was going, but he definitely went airborne into the creek and he was really blessed,” Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Daryl Smith told KPRC.

The driver is recovering after the crash, according to police.

“I’m very grateful for the citizen who put his life on the line to jump in there and help him out. I think he definitely saved his life tonight,” Deputy Constable Caston Deboise told KPRC.