Get winter ready with these tips to prevent your pipes from freezing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a cold front coming through Central Texas, companies like Aqua Texas are urging homeowners to take steps now to prevent pipes from freezing or bursting this winter.

“We want to make sure our customers know how to keep their home’s water flowing during an Arctic blast — and what to do if their pipes do freeze this winter,” said Aqua Texas President Bob Laughman.

Laughman recommends that homeowners take the following steps during the winter season:

Have items like a portable space heater, hair dryer, heat tape, and pipe insulation on hand

Locate the home’s master water valve. If a pipe does break, this is the valve to use to turn off the water to the home.

Make sure doors on outdoor meter pits are not broken/missing.

Shut off, drain any faucets including those for lawn sprinkler systems.

Prevent drafts in unheated areas, like crawl spaces and basements, by replacing broken glass or making other home repairs.

Laughman also advises homeowners to take precautions in any unheated areas of the home:

Wrap pipes with insulation material or heat tape.

Wrap indoor water meters with a blanket.

Utilize proper and safe portable space heaters to keep drafty pipes from freezing.

For interior plumbing located on an outside wall (such as a kitchen sink) install heat tape to the pipes beneath the sink. Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach the pipes if there are no small children in the home.

When temperatures linger near 10°F, you can run a thin stream of water continuously from at least one tap in the home. Laughman recommends the tap that runs be the one that’s farthest from the meter. The additional water cost is cheaper than the cost to repair ruptured pipes.

If you locate the frozen area of a pipe, you can open the spigot and use a hand-held hair dryers or heat tape to thaw the area. If this does not resolve the issue, contact a licensed plumber.

For more tips on how to keep your home winter ready, visit AquaAmerica.com.