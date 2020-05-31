George Floyd’s body to be transported to Houston, city’s mayor says

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — George Floyd’s body is expected to be transported to Houston, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

The city’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, made the announcement in a Saturday press conference.

“This is the same city where George Floyd grew up and his body will be returning to this city,” Turner said. “And so the focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting his family.”

Floyd died in police custody Monday night, after videos surfaced of a former Minneapolis Police officer putting his knee on his neck for minutes.

Protests erupted across the country after the widely circulated video sparked outrage.

Mayor Turner did not provide more details about funeral services for Floyd.

Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football. He graduated from the school in 1993.