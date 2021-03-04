Generators have to pay ERCOT back for not delivering reserve power during storms, state says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power generators in Texas must return payments to the state’s power grid authority since those generators failed to deliver reserve power during the winter storm, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said Wednesday.

The PUC made the decision after it found out the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, made payments to the power generators even though “ancillary services” were not provided during the storm due to forced outages and decreases in available power capacity.

An independent energy market monitor alerted the commission of “a number of instances” between Feb. 14 and Feb. 19 when services weren’t provided by generators, yet they still got paid by ERCOT, the commission said.

“As we get to the bottom of what caused this grid event, our top priority is protecting the Texans who rely on the grid,” said Arthur D’Andrea, the newly-appointed PUC chairman. “We will continue moving quickly to address failures in performance and shortcomings in our rules and ERCOT’s protocols to make sure something like this never threatens Texas again.”

Typically, ERCOT would have noticed the generators did not deliver what they are contractually obligated to deliver — and would not have paid them. However, the commission said “the pace of activity surrounding the grid event caused this function to be overlooked.”

The former head of the PUC, DeAnn Walker, resigned in the wake of the statewide power crisis that the winter storm caused. D’Andrea, who Gov. Greg Abbott appointed to lead the PUC two days after Walker’s resignation, is from Austin and had been on the PUC board since 2017.