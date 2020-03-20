Gas prices in Texas hit 14-month low amid COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On average, gas prices in Texas are at a 14-month low, AAA Texas says.

At $1.91 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas says that’s $0.42 per gallon cheaper than this time last year, and $0.10 cheaper last week.

Austin’s gas prices hover around the state average. KXAN photojournalist Julie Karam went out to check some gas stations in the downtown area Thursday and found H-E-B to have the cheapest at $1.89/gallon.

AAA Texas says prices at the pump continue to drop amid the lack of agreement between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries to cut production and concerns about the coronavirus toll on global demand.

The gas prices in Texas haven’t been this since January 2019, AAA Texas says.

If supply increases, and the demand stays low since less people are driving due to the COVID-19 outbreak, prices could drop even lower, AAA Texas says.