Gas line rupture in Corpus Christi sends fireball into the air

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS/KXAN) — The NBC affiliate in Corpus Christi, KRIS, is reporting a massive fireball due to a gas line rupture Monday near Interstate 37.

Police closed I-37 in both directions between Port and Up River roads, KRIS reported. Schools in the area have been given shelter-in-place orders due to the fire, said Kirby Warnke, the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief.

It is not clear what caused the gas line rupture. The fire was put out around 10 a.m., KRIS says, and it’s unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the fire.