Gas in Texas highest it has been in 3 years before Memorial Day weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As around 2.8 million Texans are expected to head out on road trips during the Memorial Day weekend, it’ll be more expensive at the pump this year.

According to AAA Texas, the average cost of a gallon of unleaded gas in Texas is $2.73, the highest it has been in the past three years. It’s more than a dollar more than it was at this time last year.

Recent history of Texas gas prices before Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of AAA Texas)

Drivers in Midland are paying the most in Texas for unleaded fuel at $2.99 per gallon while Amarillo has the cheapest at $2.56 per gallon. The average price in the Austin area is $2.68 per gallon, two cents cheaper than a week ago.

Graphic courtesy of AAA Texas

Even though the price is high for Texas, it’s still well below the national average price of fuel at $3.04 per gallon. Texas has the third-lowest gas prices in the country behind Mississippi and Louisiana.

AAA Texas pointed toward new data from the Energy Information Administration that says demand for gasoline jumped to almost 9.5 million barrels per day. The last time demand was that high for gas was the middle of March 2020. Regional fuel supplies decreased slightly, the agency said, and Gulf Coast refinery usage remained flat from last week.

A chart of the areas AAA Texas surveyed for gas prices. (Courtesy of AAA Texas)

“Gasoline demand was projected to rise, and that’s exactly what’s happening, due to several factors including increasing vaccination rates and growing consumer confidence,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Consumption of fuel should remain strong as Memorial Day approaches and Texas is expected to see a strong rebound in the number of people traveling by automobile compared to last year’s holiday weekend.”