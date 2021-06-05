Gardening tips for when it’s too wet to be in the garden

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The downpours that have hit Central Texas in recent weeks aren’t exactly conducive with spending days tending to plants in the garden.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no gardening to be done.

This week, the Weekend Gardener John Dromgoole reveals why greenhouses are ideal for gardeners when it’s just too rainy or cold outside.

John also gives examples of plants that can be cared for outside the garden, and explains how to care for them.

