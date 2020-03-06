Fungal disease, White-Nose Syndrome, confirmed in Texas bat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A disease known as white-nose syndrome that killed millions of hibernating bats in the eastern U.S. has been confirmed in a Texas bat, according to biologists from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

White-Nose Syndrome, known as WNS, is a fungal disease that is known to only occur in bats and is not a risk to humans. The infected bat was found dead in Gillespie County on Feb. 23. It was tested at the U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center and confirmed positive for WNS.

WNS is caused by a fungus called Pseudogymnoacus destructans and was first discovered in New York in 2007. Some bat populations in the U.S. have seen declines of over 90% due to WNS. Researchers say it could take decades for some populations to recover.

White-nose syndrome is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans and has been rapidly spreading since its discovery in New York in 2007. (Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife)

“Finding WNS in Central Texas for the first time is definitely concerning,” said Nathan Fuller, Bat Specialist at TPWD. “Biologists had hoped that white-nose syndrome, a disease that thrives in cold conditions, might not occur in warmer parts of Texas. We’re following up on several other reports to determine whether this was an isolated incident or if the impacts are more widespread. We recently received a report from a site in Bell County of five cave myotis that we suspect were infected as well. We should know more in the next few weeks.”

In Texas, the fungus that causes WNS was first found in the Panhandle in 2017. It was first found in Central Texas in 2018. WNS has now been confirmed in 21 states.

While the disease is not harmful to people, bats are wild animals and should not be handled by anyone who is not a professional. Any dead or sick bats should be reported to TPWD at nathan.fuller@tpwd.texas.gov.