EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Friends and family gathered Saturday, Jan. 6 in Downtown El Paso to remember the life of Laura Caroline Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks band who was killed in a car crash on Dec. 22 in Hudspeth County.

The funeral was held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of St. Clement. Another service is scheduled for Feb. 5 at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth.

A memorial service was held for Laura Caroline Lynch of the Dixie Chicks at the Church of St. Clement in Downtown El Paso on Saturday, Jan. 6. Photo by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

Lynch was 65. She grew up in Dell City, which is about 100 miles east of El Paso in Hudspeth County.

According to an obituary published in the El Paso Times, she split her time between Dell City and Fort Worth.

“She filled many roles with the (Dixie Chicks) band and acted as lead vocalist, bassist, manager, and CFO. She has left an indelible mark on bluegrass and country music,” according to the obituary.

“Laura’s artistic talents extended beyond music. She excelled in oil painting, storytelling, interior design, construction and renovating old buildings. Her storytelling prowess was unmatched, captivating all who had the privilege of hearing her tales. She prized good grammar, stimulating conversation, and a sharp wit,” the obituary continued.