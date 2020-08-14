Frustrated bar owners, supporters protesting in front of TABC headquarters Friday

Texas bar owners and supports are protesting in front of the TABC headquarters Friday. (Nexstar photo/Maggie Glynn)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bar owners and their supporters frustrated with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order limiting bars to take-out and delivery service only during the COVID-19 pandemic are protesting Friday.

Organizers of a Facebook group called “Texas Bars Fight Back!” are out in front of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s headquarters on Mesa Drive in Austin, and they’re angry and want to be heard, they said.

Nexstar Austin Bureau reporter Maggie Glynn is out at the protests, and she said around 12:30 p.m. there were about 30 people in front of TABC headquarters.

TABC says it has been doing everything they can to help business reopen, but at the same time upholding Gov. Abbott’s executive order.

TABC offices are closed to the public “to protect health and safety,” but the agency said in a tweet its staff is working remotely.

The protest is scheduled to last three hours.

