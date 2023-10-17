Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) – On Tuesday, the Ziegenfelder Company broke ground on its new manufacturing factory in Lockhart, about 30 miles south of Austin. The company makes Twin Pops and Monster Pops, frozen treats you can find in stores across the country.

“We have a lot of customers, a lot of consumers in Texas. Texas is one of our largest states,” Ziegenfelder Company President Kevin Heller told KXAN. This will be the fourth factory for the company. It could be open and running by the end of 2024.

Rendering of future Lockhart Twin Pops Factory (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

The new location is being built just west of State Highway 130. The $46 million facility is expected to bring 100 jobs. The Austin Business Journal reported last year it will be one of the city’s largest private-sector employers.

Last year, Lockhart city leaders approved a Chapter 380 agreement to provide a partial five-year City property tax rebate to the West Virginia-based company.